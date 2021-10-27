'I don’t like white coaches' - Dr. Kofi Amoah

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Chairman of the defunct Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah has publicly suggested that local coaches should lead the Ghana National team.



The Black Stars have had quite a number of white coaches leading them to various international competitions with a few winning silverware, some coming close to glory while others failed at an attempt to even qualify for the World Cup.



Milovan Rejevac has been brought in for the head coach role following the decision to dismiss Charles Akonnor after a poor run of form at the helm of affairs.



In an interview, the founder and CEO of Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center said, “Well I’m one of the few people who have always said I prefer the local coach”.



Dr. Amoah went on to back his claim as he said international competitions provide the platform to nations to display their ability to organize themselves.



“When you go to International Competitions and you’re playing the National anthem and the camera is scanning, they stay there for a while when the coach is white for African countries, symbolisms are important. The platform of global competitions is also an exhibition of a nation’s ability to organize herself to come and exhibit your talent”, he added.



Although most Ghanaians believe local coaches cannot be entrusted with the job of the head coach of the Senior National team, Dr. Amoah believes local coaches can be trained to take charge.



“After playing football for over a hundred years and you can not train your own people to be able to coach is much of a colonial thing.”



“For me if we can not have a local person who can coach the black stars, it is not brain size we can train some.”