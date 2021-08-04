‘I don’t know him’ – Coach Karim Zito explains Andrews Appau’s exclusion from U-20 squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

• Coach Karim Zito has named a 35-man squad for camping



• But he left out youngster Andrews Appau who had a good season with the Porcupines



• He claims he didn’t watch the 2020/2021 GPL



Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito has explained his reason for excluding Asante Kotoko defender, Andrews Appau from his 35 players for camping.



Coach Karim Zito on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, announced his 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram without Andrews Appau who was a constant figure for Asante Kotoko in the second half of the season and that got people talking.



But reacting to questions about Appau’s exclusion in an interview that was aired on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, coach Zito stated that he doesn’t know the player in question because he didn’t monitor the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



“Which Kotoko player? I don’t know him and I don’t watch Kotoko matches, I don’t usually watch matches. I was involved in the Division One, the area which Kotoko is in was not part of my duty, you get it. So, the player you are mentioning I don’t know him. But this is not the end.



“There are people who have played in the under 17 and are no more eligible so now we are going to try those who played U-20 and still qualify to play again. Therefore, I have put them together to do the screening and the rest will follow. Now you made mention of Kotoko but unfortunately, the league is over…The last time I got only Amin-Cudjoe from there (GPL).”



“Kotoko is not interested in these youth, they are interested in those who can play now so I never knew but I will also watch and see.”