I don’t have to be in the Black Stars at all cost because of my achievements – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan wants to merit Black Stars call up despite calls for his inclusion in the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



The 36-year-old has been inactive since leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities at the end of last season.



Gyan, who does not think he is not physically fit to play competitive football at the moment says he has to step up his game to be able to play.



According to him, he has to train, stay fit, secure a club and perform well to earn a call up back into the team.



“For now, I have not retired but I think I have to earn the call up. I have to train, stay fit, get a team to play and perform to earn a place in the team. I don’t have to be in the team at all cost because of what I have done, it doesn’t work that way”



Asked if he should be included as Cameroon did to Roger Miller as the twilight of his career, he said,



“It’s possible, it has happened before. I was young when Cameroon took Roger Milla to the World Cup even though he was not playing actively but much will depend on me, the most important thing is, I have to be fit physically but I feel I am naturally gifted player who can do anything on the field. Physically, I don’t think am ready. If I have to play competitive football, I have to step up my game to be fit”



Asamoah Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019.



Ghana qualified for the World Cup after edging Nigeria out on a two-legged playoff last month and have been drawn in Group H of the Mundial.



The Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the global showpiece later this year in Qatar.