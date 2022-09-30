I don’t have confidence in the current Black Stars strikers – Dan Owusu

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Dan Owusu has casted doubts about the abilities of the current Black Stars strikers.



Ghana, who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



After scoring just a goal in the two friendly games, the former Ghana Premier League goal king winner has said he has no confidence in the attackers.



“Many of players in the current Black Stars have good techniques individually, unfortunately, there is no team work. We still don’t have good potent goal scorers. I seriously don’t have confidence in the current strikers we have. But I hope as time goes on our strikers build confidence when they get in front of goal,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



According to him, the availability of Inaki Williams will not solve the goal scoring woes of the national team because of his arrival.



“Inaki Williams came late because he will only play 3 matches with the team before heading to the world cup which he has already played two. At his club because he has played with the team for long there is the cohesion he has with his teammates”



Ghana has been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the World Cup.