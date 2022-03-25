I don’t have any pressure about replacing Ndidi - Innocent Bonke

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Innocent Bonke, the Super Eagles midfielder who replaced Wilfred Ndidi in the team ahead of Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana, has stated that he is not under any burden.



Ndidi will miss both legs against the Black Stars due to a knee injury sustained in Leicester City's 2-1 loss to Rennes in the Europa Conference League round of 16 match a few days ago.



When asked if he feels under pressure after taking over for Ndidi, Bonke, who plays for Lorient in the French Ligue 1, told reporters at the end of training on Tuesday evening:



“It was a late invitation but I have to honour it,"



“The fact I am going to replace one of the most important players in the team, I don’t have any pressure about that. I am here to do my job,"



“The game is very, very important for Nigerians and for us as players, we are going to give our best so we come out victorious at the end of the day.” he concluded.



