'I don’t have any doubts about Jordan Ayew' - Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has backed under-fire Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew after a difficult start to the 2021/22 season.



The 28-year-old has endured a difficult time in the Premier League for the past two seasons having scored only once across both seasons.



He is yet to find the back of the net after 6 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League season.



But according to Patrick Vieira, the club believes in the ability of Jordan Ayew and is confident he can improve.



He has therefore promised to support the Ghanaian attacker to ensure he gets back to form.



“I think what is really important for Jordan is that, as a manager and as a football club, we believe in his ability," Vieira said.



“He needs to know that we have the total belief that he can score goals and he has got the support of everyone at the football club."



“There is no question or doubt about what he is capable of achieving, saying that it is also one part of the game he needs to improve."



“Because we want him to score more goals and how can we do that, we have to continue to work on his confidence in training and put him in a situation that he will likely face in real game time."



“With the support, we will give him he will score goals; I don’t have any doubts. I just want him to improve and be better than he was every single day



“As a player, it is important for him to keep working hard and keep going the way he has been doing so far for himself and his team-mates.”