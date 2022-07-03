I don't feel ashamed sitting on the bench - Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has said he had no problems sitting out games as the skipper of the side.



Fatawu, who earned a Black Stars call-up under CK Akonnor lost his position to ex-Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom midway in the just-ended season.



The experienced defender endured a torrid start to the football season as Hearts of Oak were knocked out of both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup and struggled in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.



The league and MTN FA Cup winner explained, that sitting on the bench as captain was never a difficult task



“Mostly, coaches put players on the bench to bring them in to change the game, so when you are sitting on the bench doesn’t mean you are not good, other players sit on the bench when I play, so I shouldn’t be worried when I sit on the bench too,” the former WAFA defender told Joy Sports.



“All I need to do is work extra hard to start in games. So I had no problems sitting on the bench at all, Fatawu can’t play always, so I’m good.”



Fatawu completed his 10th season in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite a bad start to the football season, Fatawu and his teammates won back-to-back FA Cup titles and will participate in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup as a result.



The full-back started 18 league games last season with three appearances also coming from the bench.