I don’t care about Kwaku Frimpong – Shareholder Nana Achiken on Ashantigold's demolition

GFA demote Ashantigold to Division Two



Ashantigold CEO and Chairman banned from all football-related activities



AshantiGold found guilty of match fixing



Shareholder of embattled Ashantigold SC, Nana Achiken has reacted to the demotion of the club by the Ghana Premier League to the Division Two League as a result of a match-fixing.



Ashantigold have been demoted to the third-tier of Ghana football after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



Chairman Kwaku Frimpong, CEO Emmanuel Frimpong, interim coach, Thomas Duah, members of the technical team, and some players have been banned from all football-related for a respective number of months because of their involvement in the plot to fix a match.



Reacting to this news, Nana Achiken, stated that he will appeal the decision when he returns and that he is cutting his trip abroad short to come and settle the issue.







He added that his main concern is for the club and cares less about what happens to Chairman Kwaku Frimpong and CEO Emmanuel Frimpong.



“I’m not in town now but I’ll return to Obuasi in 2 days to see how we can appeal the ban. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong’s ban doesn’t matter to me but what concerns me is AshGold’s demotion to Division Two,” he said.



“I never joined AshGold as an investor for business purposes but my father is an Adansi man so I came to run the club as a son of AshantiGold. I am a supporter of the club and I’d always love what I love”, he told Happy FM.



