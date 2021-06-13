I don't believe the Black Meteors trip has no financial gains - Nana Fitz

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

The Black Meteors of Ghana have been in Asia the last two weeks playing what was termed as friendly matches but in the end, it has turned into assaults and bruises for Ghana with Japan alone giving the West African country a 10-0 aggregate defeat over two legs.



On Saturday, South Korea started their version of a friendly match with Ghana, as with even ten men for more than 40 minutes they whipped Ghana 3-1 with another match set for Tuesday but in all this, the sticking point for some persons has been the fact that Ghana just enplaned to Asia for a tour of Japan and South Korea just to be fed by their host without any financial commitments and be pummeled in such fashion and in total ignominy.



Veteran football administrator Nana Fitz says he has doubts about what the Ghana Football Association claim that there are no financial payments and that Ghana just went to Asia to prepare.



The controversial football administrator says that the GFA must be truthful to the taxpayers as such deceit creates hate and mistrust for them.



"I personally will never believe that the Black Meteors trip to Asia that is Japan and South Korea has no financial gains."



"They should be truthful to the taxpayers... Such attitude leads to hatred of the national teams," he said.