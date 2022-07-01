I did not weep after King Faisal defeat - Coach Boadu reveals

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has denied that he wept after his side lost 1-0 to King Faisal in their match in week 32 of the just-ended Ghana Premier League.



The Isha Allah Boys shocked the Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when they left it late to secure the maximum points in their bid to survive relegation.



After the game, reports went rife that the former Medeama trainer cried as he suspected his players of playing a fixed game but speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, Boadu claimed he was only sad.



"I did not weep after the game. I was only sad because I was asking my players to stay concentrated but unfortunately, we lost at the last minute of the game," the 36-year disclosed.



"The referee brought the game to end after King Faisal scored so it was a painful defeat for me but I didn't cry after the game. I was just sad."