You are here: HomeSports2021 12 31Article 1434766

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: svtvafrica.com

I did not want to be chief but it had a spiritual backing – Former Hearts of Oak player Francis Bossman

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Hearts of Oak player, Francis Bossman will be enstooled as a paramount chief of Sekyere Krobo play videoFormer Hearts of Oak player, Francis Bossman will be enstooled as a paramount chief of Sekyere Krobo

Former Hearts of Oak player, Francis Bossman will be enstooled as a paramount chief in his village on January 7, 2022.

However, his initial decision was to decline the offer. According to him, he went back to Germany where he stays to give it a thought but what he saw pushed him to accept the title.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Francis said “I can’t say what I saw on TV but I called to accept the chieftaincy title,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Francis will be enstooled as the paramount chief of his hometown, Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region.

The ceremony will take place from January 7th to 9th 2022. Bossman has been given the stool name NANA GYEBRE III.

He was a member of the Phobian team which clinched the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2005 against rivals Asante Kotoko.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment