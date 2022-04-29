I did not start my football career as a shoeshine boy at Olympics - Charles Taylor clarifies

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Taylor announces retirement



Charles Taylor joins Asante Kotoko from rival club Hearts of Oak



Charles Taylor ends his career with 9 major trophies



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has clarified that he was never a shoeshine boy before joining Great Olympics as coined by many Ghanaian football historians.



Taylor said before he joined Olympics he had played for Ashanti Gold academy during his youth career.



Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor said at the Ashanti Gold academy, he played alongside former Asante Kotoko striker, Nana Arhin Duah.



"I played for Ashanti Gold academy. From the way I was trained, I was never afraid when I'm with the ball. So the foundation was good. Some people say I was a shoeshine boy before going to Olympics. Me? They should go to Ashgold and ask who and who played at the academy. I played with Nana Arhin Duah (at the academy) and we had a captain who was slim, he was a left full-back. We were those who played at the Academy. If I had stayed there, I would have played for Ashanti Gold. I had a good foundation so people should stop making up the shoeshine stories," he said.



Until his revelation, the most told story about his rise to stardom in Ghana was that he was a shoeshine who use to visit the Great Olympics training ground and got the opportunity to showcase his talent.



Charles Taylor won a total of 9 trophies in his career, 6 Ghana Premier League trophies, 1 FA Cup, 1 CAF Champions League, and 1 CAF Super Cup.



The majority of his success came while he played for Hearts of Oak between 2000-and 2003, where he won 8 trophies.



He played for Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Etoile du Sahel, Hearts of Oak, Enugu Rangers, and Berekum Chelsea. He also won 16 caps for Ghana.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







