'I did not see it' - Hugo Broos on Daniel Amartey's penalty incident

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has said he did not see the most talked-about penalty incident that caused his side's defeat to Ghana.



Ghana won the penalty after Daniel Amartey fell in the box after a bit of pull by a South African player during a corner kick.



Speaking at the post-match, Hugo Broos said he did not see the incident because the victim went down a couple of times.



"I couldn't see it. I just saw Daniel Amartey go down. He went down many times during the game, but I didn't see the incident. But I saw my players were surprised."



Nonetheless, Broos congratulated Ghana for the win.



"I congratulate Ghana, but I congratulate my boys also because we played against a very aggressive opponent, which the referee allowed," he said



"I am very disappointed in the result, but I'm proud of my players. But I have to say, the referee today allowed Ghana to be too aggressive,"



"I have nothing against aggressive play, but it has to be legal aggression," he complained.



Ghana is in the final round of the qualifiers after the narrow victory.