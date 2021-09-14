I did not say new Black Stars coach will be a Ghanaian - Randy Abbey

. Randy Abbey has told www.ghanaweb.com that the search for a new coach will not be limited to local coaches



. He wished the 3-man committee had more than 72 hours to find a new Ghana coach



. Randy Abbey adds that the success of the Black Stars coach is in the interest of the GFA



Renowned football administrator and member of the GFA Executive Council, Dr Randy Abbey had denied every saying that the 3-man committee tasked to look for a new Black Stars coach will only consider a local coach.



On Tuesday, social media posts by some Ghanaian journalists suggested that Dr Randy Abbey had revealed that only a local coach will be considered for the vacant Black Stars job.



According to Randy Abbey, those who made the attribution to him "misquoted him".



He told www.ghanaweb that his committee has not been told to "look left or right.''



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, September 14 in the aftermath of C.K Akonnor's sacking, Randy said it was in the best interest of the GFA that any Black Stars coach succeeds, adding that the failure of a coach is a failure of the association and its leaders.



Akonnor has been in the social media trends after his contract with the GFA which had four months left to run was terminated.



After barely two years in charge, Akonnor was shown the exit door by the FA after unconvincing performances against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana won and lost each of the two games but the performance of the team in both fixtures led to calls for his sacking. “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.” A three-member committee led by Randy Abbey has been handed the responsibility of recruiting the next Ghana coach in three days.





Has GFA tasked 3-man Search C'ttee to find a local or foreign Coach for Black Stars? Listen to C'ttee member Dr. Randy Abbey on #GoodMorningGhana.



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Doc believes GFA supported CK Akonnor

- GFA hasn't specifically told Search C'ttee to look within Ghana for new Coach pic.twitter.com/F6O25koIE7