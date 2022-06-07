I couldn't be thankful enough - Jonathan Mensah makes first post after frightening injury against CAR

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah has expressed his utmost gratitude to all persons and organizations who played diverse roles in his recovery from a concussion he experienced in Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central Africa Republic.



In his first social media post, Jonathan Mensah thanked Ghanaians as well his teammates for the support they gave him.



The hospital where he was rushed to and officials of the Ghana Football Association were not left out of his acknowledgement.



“I can’t express how thankful I am for every single one of you who sent prayers and well-wishes my way. I’m a lot better now by God’s grace and your prayers.



“I would like to extend special thanks to the whole Black Stars team, the doctors and general staff of Clinica Girassol for their special care.



“A big thank you to our Heavenly father, may He continue to guide and protect us all”, he shared on social media



Jonathan Mensah sustained a head injury after colliding with a player of Central African Republic during Ghana’s game with the side on Sunday, June 4, 2022.



Boateng who attempted to head a corner clashed with the player and was rushed to a hospital.



The game ended 1-1 with the Black Stars picking up a point on the road in their second game of the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana now sit top of Group E with four points plus three goals.



