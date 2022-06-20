I could have won the World Cup for Ghana as Black Stars coach - Sellas Tetteh brags

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Former Black Satellites head coach, Sellas Tetteh, has said he could have won the FIFA World Cup with Black Stars if he was given the chance at some point in his career.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner said although handling Black Stars is challenging, he could have led the team to conquer the world.



Tetteh said just as he had a plan for the U-20, if he had landed the Black Stars job, the team could have performed better on the World stage under his tutelage.



"I know the Black Stars job is not an easy task but I could have led the team to win the World Cup. I had a plan for the U-20 and it worked perfectly during the African Youth Championship and the World Cup," he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



"It is a big stage where all the countries are exhibiting what they have and for me, the Black Stars could have done better if I was given the job," headed.



The 65-year-old after serving as an assistant coach at the Black Stars from 2004 to 2008, was appointed as caretaker in 2008.



He was later handed the Black Satellites in 2009, where he achieved the biggest success in his career.



Sellas Tetteh is the only African coach to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup. He achieved the feat when led Black Satellites to beat Brazil in the U-20 World Cup finals in Egypt in 2009.



The former Liberty Professional trainer led the Satellites to secure a bronze medal at the World Cup in Turkey during his second spell with the Ghana U-20.