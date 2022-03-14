I could have scored more – Thomas Partey reveals after Arsenal's victory

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Partey scores in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester



Ghana’s vice-captain has disclosed that he could have scored more in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 13, 2022.



Partey scored a header from Gabriel Martinelli's corner after 11 minutes to inspire the Gunners to victory at the Emirates.



The Ghanaian nearly got a brace in the game after his shot struck the crossbar as Arsenal pressed for a second.



Speaking after the game, Partey expressed his delight in the game and revealed that he could have scored more in the game.



“I feel happy, I could have scored more but it is part of the game. It is good because I always want to help the team and for me, it feels good to score for the team and I feel happy for the team,” the Arsenal Player of the Month for February said.



He explained that Arsenal’s current form is a result of the hard work they put in at training and wants the team to continue improving.



“We work a lot and in the end, that is what we have to gain and we are happy with this and we have to continue to keep improving,” he said.



Partey enjoyed 90 minutes of action in the game as Lacazette scored the second goal in the 59th-minute via a penalty.