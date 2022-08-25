I can’t wait to play against Asante Kotoko - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Accra Great Olympics player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has disclosed why he can’t wait to play against his former sides Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.



The former Udinese player had a short spell with Asante Kotoko after joining from Berekum Chelsea before earning his first move abroad.



After leaving the GPL 12 years ago, Agyemang Badu believes there would be so many emotions when he goes back to Berekum to face his former side and also play against the league champions, Asante Kotoko.



“It will always be exciting, a jersey you’ve worn before and you are going to meet them, they are the league champions and they will try their best to defend the league,” he told Joy Sports.



He added, “they’ve signed new players and building a new team. It will be an interesting game and I can’t wait to see it. I will do my best for Olympics to make my team and supporters proud.



“I want to go back to Berekum to play against Berekum Chelsea. That is where it all started so I want to go back. I don’t want to show anything because was developed by the people of Berekum, so it would be a bit emotional,” Agyemang Badu said.



Agyemang Badu played his first game for Accra Great Olympics in the GHALCA G6 tournament against Karela United.



