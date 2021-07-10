I can't wait to get started - Samuel Tetteh after signing for Turkish side Adanaspor AS

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh has expressed his eagerness to play for Turkish outfit Adanaspor AS after completing a move to the club from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the ongoing transfer window.



The 24-year-old who spent the 2020/2021 season at Austrian Bundesliga side SKN St. Pölten sealed the move on Wednesday.



He penned a two-year contract with an option to extend with the Turkish newcomers.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Black Stars winger indicated he cannot wait to get started with his new outfit.



“New journey begins, can’t wait to get started” he posted on his social media handle.