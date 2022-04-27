You are here: HomeSports2022 04 27Article 1525367

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

I can still perform, I don’t have erectile failure – Kenny Padi

Retired referee Kennedy Padi has denied media reports that he has lost his erection after awarding a penalty to Asante Kotoko against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

According to several media reports, referee Padi claimed he was having erectile disfunction after the Super Clash.

But speaking in an interview, the former Ghana Premier League players claimed the reports were false. He noted that the false reports have embarrassed and damaged his reputation.

“I am so very surprised about the falsehood being peddled about my erection," Referee Padi who has been banned for the remainder of the season by the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Match Review Panel said.

"This is because I have never granted any interview to any radio station, so the rumour that I have not had any erection since the match or I have resigned as a professional referee is completely false."

“There is nothing wrong with my erection, so I have been enjoying my marriage so much. This is why I was surprised when I heard rumours about my erection," he explained.

Padi has vowed to take legal actions against the false reports published to ridicule him.

"I have already contacted my lawyer, and he has initiated a suit against all media houses who have been using their medium to embarrass me," he stated.

