I can solve Black Stars goal-scoring problem – Elvis Manu

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Elvis Manu believes he can solve Black Stars goal-scoring problem ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The 28-year-old eligible to play for the Netherlands, having represented at the youth levels has decided to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars.



Speaking to Angel TV, the enterprising forward noted Ghana has scoring deficiencies and has promised to solve it with his goal-scoring prowess when given the opportunity.



“Yes, I think that the squad is good, I won’t say anything bad about the squad but in the last couple of years, what everybody says is that they lack goal scoring players and that is a team I think I am the player to bring it into the team when given the opportunity,” he said.



Meanwhile, he has disclosed Ghana’s performance at the 2010 World Cup changed his mind to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



“When I was young, I have always wanted to play for Holland because I was born there, I didn’t know anything but the decision to play for Ghana came after watching the 2010 World Cup. I think the 2010 World Cup changed my mind.



“At first, it wasn’t too much like people switching nationality, the first that I know was Quincy Owusu Abayie, so he was the one that gave me the eye-opener to play for Ghana. I also think all African fell in love with Ghana, especially how they played at the World Cup.”



Elvis Manu has had stints in the Netherlands, England, Turkey, China, Bulgaria, and now in Poland.



He currently plays for Wisla Krakow in the Polish top-flight.



