I can replace Gyan and score goals for the Black Stars - Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Boakye-Yiadom wants to become Ghana’s source of goals l



The team has not had a prolific striker since Gyan was phased out



Boakye- Yiadom believes his magic will turn the fortunes of the team around



Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has promised to become a constant source of goals for the national team as he seeks to compete for a permanent spot in the team.



Since the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars, Ghana has struggled in scoring goals.



The team has experimented with several strikers but none of them has been able to make the position his own.



However, Boakye-Yiadom who earned his first call up to the Black Stars since 2018 disclosed in an interview with JoySports that he is capable of scoring goals like Asamoah Gyan.



“I know a lot of people have been saying that since Asamoah Gyan left we need a striker. I want to be one of the strikers to help Ghana score goals,” Boakye-Yiadom stated.



The former Atlanta striker is optimistic that he can fill the big shoes of Asamoah Gyan.



According to him, “If there was Baby Jet [Asamoah Gyan] then we need Boakye magic, that is my dream now. So I’m going to work towards it.”



Boakye-Yiadom who featured in Ghana’s game against Ethiopia in the 20222 World Cup qualifiers wants fans to support the Black Stars with prayers to get good strikers to help the team achieve its dreams of a World Cup berth after missing the 2018 edition.



He said, “I wish everyone who loves Ghana will support and pray because the more we have good strikers the more Ghana will move forward.”







