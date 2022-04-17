I can never forgive Suarez - Hans Sarpei

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender Hans Adu Sarpei has stressed that he can never forgive Luiz Suarez for how he caused Ghanaians pain during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



During the extra time of a clash between Ghana and Uruguay, the Atletico Madrid striker used his hand to deny the Black Stars a goal.



Subsequently, Asamoah Gyan wasted the spot-kick before Uruguay knocked Ghana out on penalties.



Recounting the pain that caused the team, Hans Adu Sarpei says he can never forgive Suarez even after a decade after the incident.



“I can't forgive him because it was not an accident.



“He knows what he has done. We were crying and you see someone who has cheated us is celebrating. How can I forgive him? Never. Never ever,” the ex-Ghana defender said.



Ghana will have the opportunity to get one over Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



The Black Stars are in Group H with the South Americans alongside Portugal as well as South Korea.