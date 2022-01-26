I can coach Black Stars but the system is not favorable - Ex-striker Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana striker, Augustine Arhinful has reiterated that he has the requisite qualities to coach the Black Stars but the system will not permit him to succeed.



Following Ghana's abysmal performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of the team has come under massive pressure to leave his job.



Arhinful, quizzed in an interview if he is capable of managing the Black Stars admitted that he has the qualities to be in the dugout but was quick to add that the system will frustrate him to fail.



"I am capable of coaching Black Stars because I have the certificate that merits to coach any team," the former Ashgold striker told Kumasi based Wontumi Radio.



"I know my qualities as a person and as a coach but I prefer to stay focused and do what I love doing because the mentality of our administrators in the country is poor and they can frustrate you to fail and that is ruining our football," he added.



The Black Stars exited the AFCON at the group for the first time since 2006. The team finished bottom in Group C without a win.