I came back to help promote the GPL - Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom says his return to the domestic top-flight is also to boost the image and brand of the league.



Inkoom joined Hearts of Oak mid-way in the season as a free agent and played a key role for the side in the just-ended season.



The former FC Basel right-back helped Hearts of Oak to win the MTN FA Cup as they came from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 in the final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Inkoom registered an assist in the game to help The Phobians defend their FA Cup title.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, Samuel Inkoom stated some big stars returning to the league such as Asamoah Gyan (Legon Cities), and Sulley Muntari (Hearts of Oak) among others influenced his decision to come back home.



“Me coming back to the Ghana Premier League, I also wanted to help”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari have all returned and helped boost the image of the league and it will also go a long way to attract sponsors.



“I also decided to come back to also help promote the league as well. We as players shouldn’t leave it to just the Ghana Football Association in promoting the league”.