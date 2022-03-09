I am very sorry – Bechem United's Osei Kuffour apologizes to Etouga for unfortunate tackle

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Bechem United defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has apologized to Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella after he stamped him during their game in the Ghana Premier League on Monday, March 8, 2022.



Osei Kuffour and the Cameroonian striker clashed in a tussle for the ball and in the process, the Bechem United defender responded with a harsh stamp on the player.



The incident attracted a number of verbal attacks from the Kotoko fans who thought the Osei Kuffour should have been sent off for his tackle on their player.



Speaking after the match, a remorseful Osei Kuffour disclosed that he apologized to the Kotoko striker after the incident.



"I have spoken and apologized to Franck Mbella on the phone on his way back to Kumasi,” Osei Kuffour stated.



Adding, "I am very remorseful for the incident that transpired during our home encounter against Kotoko at Bechem Park. I want to articulate my apology to the Cameroonian attacker, Mbella and Kumasi Asante Kotoko. I want to fill everyone in that the tackle wasn't a deliberate attempt to blight the career of the prolific striker".



Kotoko picked just a point against Bechem United in the goalless game that was played on Monday.



Osei Kuffour was voted Man of the Match for his immense contribution in the game for Bechem United.