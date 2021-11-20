'I am very happy with my progress at Southampton' - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian center-back, Mohammed Salisu is happy with his consistent performances with Southampton in the English Premier League.



The 22-year-old, who joined the Saints in the summer of 2020 from Real Valladolid, had to take time to get into the starting team of Southampton.



And this season, the youngster has been a mainstay at the Saint Mary's as Southampton continues their impressive run of form.



"So far the season is going on well and I hope everything continues like this," he told HampshireLive.



"I think it's very important as a young central defender to get more minutes in the Premier League. I am very happy.



"I think I have learned a lot and I have been studying what the manager wants and I have always been watching the games and looking at what he wants.



"That makes it easier for me when I started playing.



"He has been a good manager. Since I came here, he has been good to me.



"I remember before I came here, we spoke. He told me he needed me in the team and that I was a long project, how I was a young central defender, I needed to do what I was doing and I would get more minutes to play."



Salisu has made 11 Premier League appearances this season.



