I am the stone that the builders rejected - Shatta Wale celebrates large crowd at Freedom Concert

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale and Medikal hold joint concert



Freedom Concert witness a huge crowd



Shatta Wale celebrates massive turnout at Freedom Concert



Ghana's Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has thanked his fans for holding him down at the recently organized Freedom Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day.



The joint concert put together by the Shatta Movement boss and rapper Medikal has been described as one of the most hugely attended events this festive season.



Shatta Wale undoubtedly has one of the largest fanbases in Ghana known as the Shatta Movement (SM) fans.



His followers did not disappoint as they turned out in their numbers to support him last Saturday.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Shatta took to his Facebook page to share a photo of his 'sold out' show.



The caption read: "The stone the builders reject became the corner."



A separate post on Instagram also read: "It’s God #Freedomwave Big success #Shaxi."



According to Shatta, the multitudes who attended the Freedom Concert proves that he has the numbers.



He rained insults on naysayers, the Ghana Music Industry and artistes from Nigeria who are termed as music giants on the continent after his successful show.







“Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale stated.





