I am surprised Ghana isn't playing at the AWCON - Alberta Sackey

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former Black Queens forward, Alberta Sackey has bemoaned the absence of Ghana at the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations ongoing in Morocco.



According to the Ghanaian legend, it’s surprising not to see Ghana competing at this level despite having a good crop of players at their disposal.



“It’s surprising not to see Ghana play in this year’s edition. I knew we had a good team but we, unfortunately, missed out to Nigeria,” she told Happy Sports.



The former Robert Morris College attacker however believes that a lot needs to be done for the Ghanaian women's team to get back on track.



“I believe if we keep missing out on these major tournaments, then there is something that we need to attend to. We need to sit up and rectify the mistakes.



“I don’t think we should always be giving our national teams to former players to manage.



"It should be the best person that can handle the situation. It can be a foreigner, a homegrown coach, it doesn’t really matter. Who is to come to do a good job is what we should look for,” she said.



Alberta further acknowledged the improvement of football on the African continent as she foresees a greater future for women's football in Africa.



"It has improved tremendously. Looking at our playing days, the competition was always between Ghana and Nigeria but we are seeing different countries at the finals now.



“This tells a lot that things are improving, countries are understanding that football is for women as well. Amazingly we are going to be seeing many countries coming up with different strategies and style of play,” she added.



Alberta Sackey played for Ghana at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her goal against Australia in the 2003 World Cup was nominated on FIFA.com as the greatest goal in Women’s World Cup history.



She was also named the African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2002.