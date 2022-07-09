I am still searching for answers on why I was dropped for 2010 World Cup - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has revealed that his playing career was left crashing after he was left out of Black Stars' squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Having missed out on the 2006 Mundial in Germany, the former Great Olympics ace was again left out of the final squad for the global showpiece.



However, despite playing every match in the qualifiers, Kingston who earned a place in the provisional squad was left out.



Recalling his most regretful time as a footballer, Kingston said not being able to enjoy any World Cup with the national team hurts him to date especially after missing the 2010 World Cup.



“The 2010 World Cup was the one that finished me. Immediately after the 2006 World Cup, I joined the team again and I played all the games in the qualifiers the friendly games and I was out again,” he said on MX24 TV.



“I was not on suspension and I don’t know what happened. A day before they moved to South Africa, I was asked to go home. I am still searching for answers and criteria they used to take me out.”



According to him, he still questions how he was not qualified for a 23-man squad at a time when he was fully fit and enjoying a great time at the club level.



“I look at the squad and I don’t see myself going out of the 23-man squad. I was playing regularly on my team, I don’t like talking about this but it’s the decision of whoever made that decision.



“it's something that keeps ringing in my head because if you ask me if I enjoyed my career I would say yes apart from that me not enjoying the World Cup and that is it.”



Laryea Kingston who is now a coach said, “I know as a coach I would win something for Ghana.”