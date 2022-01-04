I am so happy for him personally – St Pauli coach on Daniel Kyereh going to Afcon

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

St Pauli manager, Timo Schultz has admitted that they will miss attacker Daniel Kofi Kyereh but is happy that the Ghanaian has decided to go to Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kyereh, born to a Ghanaian father and German mother, has made the Black Stars final 28-man squad for the tournament.



Kyereh’s departure is a blow for St Pauli who are seeking promotion to the Bundesliga. He has been key for them this season with 14 goal contributions (5 goals and 9 assists).



And should Ghana reach the latter stages of the competition, Kyereh will miss five important games for St Pauli.



“As much as I am annoyed with us because we would, of course, like to have him here in the great games in January, I am so happy for him personally because it is of course an honour to be able to represent your own country, the country of your parents “, said St. Pauli trainer Timo Schultz.



"I am assuming that he is not available to us," says Schultz. Should Cameroon be declared a virus variant area, which would mean a quarantine obligation on return for Kyereh, “the situation would have to be reassessed. But I'm not assuming that at the moment,” said Schultz.