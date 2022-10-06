I am ready to give my best to help Peterborough excel – Kwame Poku

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has expressed readiness to help Peterborough United excel in the ongoing campaign.



Peterborough are currently in the English League One after suffering relegation from the Championship last season.



Kwame Poku, who his scored in Peterborough's victory on the road against MK Dons, playing on the flanks stated his desire to help the club excel this season.



“It doesn’t matter where I play on the field, I am ready to give my best for the team to excel,” Poku stated



Peterborough took the lead through Jonson Clarke-Harris in the third minute of the game.



Kwame Poku increased the lead for Peterborough in the 36th minute with his first goal of the season.



Peterborough goal into the half-time break with a two-goal lead.