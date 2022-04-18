I am open to Black Stars call-up ahead of 2022 World Cup - Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom, says he is open to the Black Stars and is ready to help the team when handed a call-up.



The former U-20 World Cup winner has returned to the domestic league after his stint with a Georgian club, Torpedo ended last year December.



Inkoom has signed a one year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak, having featured in three games for the Phobians and registering his first goal in their league match against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.



The 32-year-old defender says he is ready if the nation needs his service.



"Of course, I am open to the Black Stars. I keep on saying I will never turn my back on my country. The country that has given me a huge platform in my life, I will never turn my back when they call me," he told Untold Stories TV Gh.



Samuel Inkoom has not been invited into the Black Stars after his last call-up for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nation.