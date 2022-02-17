I am not too worried about Ghana - Nigeria coach

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The head coach of the Nigerian national team, Augustine Eguavoen is unfazed by the threat posed by Ghana ahead of the FIFA World Cup play-offs between the two countries.



Ghana hosts Nigeria on March 24 before the second leg in Abuja three days later, with the winner of the two legged encounter qualifying for the World Cup.



Despite the rivalry between the two African football giants, Eguavoen's main headache is not the game but the pool of talents to pick from.



“It is always an honour to serve the country. I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon, and I feel privileged to lead the group," he said during a zoom call with the team and the country's Sports Ministry.



"We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb. We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off," he added.