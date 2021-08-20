I am not perturbed with the pressure from the media - Ghana coach CK Akonnor

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Charles Akonnor, the head coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars has insisted he is not under pressure to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).



The last time the Black Stars won a major tournament was in 1982. Ghana boasts of winning the Afcon four times.



The Black Stars will face Cameroon, Gabon, and Comoros in Group C for next year’s tournament.



“I did not come here [to Cameroon] with expectations of which group I want to be in or not," he said after the draw.



"Nowadays, football is evolving, so you cannot expect weaker things".



“We are preparing feverishly for the tournament and the world cup qualifiers; I am sure we will be ready. I am not under any pressure to win the tournament.



"You guys [the media] give me pressure back home, but for me, I don’t care,” the former Asante Kotoko head coach added.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in Cameroon.



The Black Stars will begin their Afcon campaign on the January 10, 2022, against Morocco.