I am not perturbed being pushed out to go on loan - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nkoranza Warriors SC skipper Emmanuel Sarkodie believes moving on loan from giant Asante Kotoko SC is not a step in the wrong direction.



The defensive midfielder after the first season with the Porcupine Warriors has been asked to go on loan following a management meeting on Monday Morning. He is listed among eight players who will be missing the Reds spirited jersey when the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season starts.



He joined the Reds on a 3-year contract from Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors SC. Due to injuries, Sarkodie made few appearances under Coach Mariano Barreto.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM, Sarkodie believes he has an unfinished business with the outfit and will make a sensational return to the club after his loan spell to complete what he started.



"Worry not Emmanuel Sarkodie shall be back. My fans will be a little bit disturbed but I want to say, I will return".



"I will return to continue from where I stopped."



"I haven't done anything yet at Asante Kotoko SC so definitely, I will return to perform and write my name in the books of this great club".



"I'm not down spirited but I Know I have a lot to offer this club... Sarkodie shall return", Sarkodie added.



Dreams FC, Aduana Stars and Bibiani Gold Stars have all reportedly shown interest in acquiring his services on loan.