I am not fighting the GFA system - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said that the club is in no competition with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The Porcupine Warriors CEO argued that a club who success automatically affects the success of the FA, can in no way be in competition with the regulator.



Speaking to Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports Show, he explained: “The FA is a regulator and can never be in a competition with Kotoko neither can Kotoko be in competition with the FA. It is the mandate of the FA to help Kotoko succeed and that will mean the FA is also succeeding. I have never seen anywhere that the regulator is seen to be in competition with a club or vice versa. People have a certain perception and they let certain things feel into that perception and it becomes reality to them”.



He reiterated that he finds no instances that indicate that the club is in competition with FA.



“I wish someone could give me instances that show that we are fighting any system. People have created this seemingly tension between Kotoko and the FA and they are riding on it”, he added.



Ghanaians have recently witnessed some tussles between the GFA and Asante Kotoko on issues such as the settlement of former coach Maxwell Konadu, the GFA directive to clubs to source the footage from StarTimes, among others



