I am not a defensive coach – Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rejevac, says the belief especially among journalists that he is a defensive coach is wrong and not grounded on facts.



According to the Serbian trainer who is returning for a second stint with Ghana, the 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe and the offensive nature of his selection proves that he is willing to play an attacking game.



Speaking after getting off to a winning start in his second debut with the Black Stars which saw the team keep pace with leaders South Africa, Milovan said he is not here to execute a one-goal agenda.



“I said at the press conference that it was some mantra from the journalists but as you could see some also said I was a defensive coach but you see that if you look at the first eleven, you could see how much we wanted to score and we could have scored three more goals and we could concede more than one but definitely we are always trying to do our best and try to score more goals but in the end victory is the most important and today we showed our attacking force but sometimes it is not easy especially in these tough matches. In the end, everything was okay, and pretty satisfied with the effort and results.”



Two late goals from Thomas Partey and Andre Dede Ayew ensured that coach Milovan Rajevac marked his return with a victory.



Ghana scored first through a well-worked goal from Kudus but the goal was canceled out by Zimbabwe via the spot.



Thomas Partey restored Ghana’s lead with a solo effort that ended with a drive to the bottom corner of the Zimbabwean goal post.



Andre Ayew rose above his markers to head home the third goal to seal victory for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana will travel to Zimbabwe for the return fixture on Tuesday.



