Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

footballghana.com

I am motivated by the support of Anderlecht fans – Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has disclosed that he takes motivation from the support he receives from fans of RSC Anderlecht.

The Black Stars midfielder has not been enjoying starting roles in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League after his permanent switch from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

On Sunday, he was a second-half substitute for RSC Anderlecht and impressed as he scored to seal a 4-2 win against Beerschot.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Majeed Ashimeru said although he is not happy he is not enjoying starting roles, he is motivated knowing that he has the support of the fans.

“What matters is that the team is running well, I just work to get my chance. The victory was very important. Of course, it's difficult to be on the bench, but I can feel the support of the public and it pushes me hard. It was my first goal at home,” Majeed Ashimeru said.

After his goal, the former WAFA SC talisman is hoping to get to play more to help his team.

