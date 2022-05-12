I am hoping to see Liberty Professionals back to the GPL next season - Ex-club striker Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Liberty Professionals striker, Asamoah Gyan has said he is hoping to see the club back in the Ghana Premier League next season.



The Scientific Soccer lads currently play in Zone Three of the Ghana Division One League having suffered relegation last season.



With 25 matches played, Liberty sit 2nd on the league with 52 points, the same as Tema Youth who lead the summit with 52 points.



Speaking to Footballghana.com in an exclusive interview, the former Black Stars reiterated that he is hoping to see the club back to the topflight next season.



"Liberty Professionals is one of the best clubs in the country because the club has produced some great players. The likes of Michael Essien, myself, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan among others," he said.



"So being relegated and coming back to the Premier League is something I am hoping to see happen and I think it will be a massive achievement for the club," he added.



Liberty Professionals will be hosted by Tema Youth in the Round of 26 games at the Tema Stadium next week Wednesday.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







