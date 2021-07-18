'I am happy to be a player of this great club' - Christian Atsu on Al Raed move

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is happy to be a player of Saudi Arabian side Al Raed.



The enterprising winger completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Raed after parting ways with Newcastle United.



The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight club becoming the second Ghanaian to move to the Asian country this transfer window.



Afriyie Acquah was the first as he signed a lucrative deal with Al Batin.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Atsu expressed his joy to join such a great club promising to give everything to the club.



“I am happy to be a player of this great club. For the fans, I promise to give everything and I am looking forward for this new chapter,” he said.



