‘I am happy the guy is back’ - Kotoko great Malik Jabir reacts to Prosper Ogum's return

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko player and coach, Malik Jabir has welcomed the decision of the club to re-hire Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as tactician of the club.



Jabir believes the club has made the right choice by bringing back the man who guided the team to their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title triumph for the first time in eight years.



Ogum’s departure saw the appointment of Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo who was fired midway through last season. Abdul Gazale, a Kotoko youth coach, was chosen as a stop-gap coach until the end of the season.



The 45-year-old will begin his second stint in charge of The Porcupine Warriors for the 2023/24 season having been named as part of the Interim Management Committee appointed by club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Jabir couldn’t hide his excitement about Ogum’s appointment. He said: ‘I am happy the guy is back. He won the trophy for us last two years. Can you reject a winner? He has been reappointed and we are all happy. We will help and do anything he wants to help win again to prepare the team for Africa.”