'I am excited to be here' - New Stevenage FC signing Joseph Anang

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Joseph Tetteh Anang, is excited to join English Football League Two side, Stevenage FC from West Ham ahead of the 2021/22 season.



The 21-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with the club after passing his mandatory medicals.



For the past two seasons, the Ghana-born England U20 international has been the first choice for the Hammers Under 23s, helping the East London side win the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2020 and appearing regularly in the EFL Trophy.



"I am excited to be here", Anang told the club's official website. "Stevenage are a big club in League Two with the good coaching staff and great fans. I am very happy and cannot wait to get started."



"Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the Club. I learnt a lot last season in the Premier League 2, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two."



“The Gaffer has told me what he expects from me, and that he has put his faith in me. Now, I have the opportunity to prove what I can do to the manager, coaching staff, and the fans."



Anang made 44 appearances in Premier League 2 as well as featuring in five-game in the EFL Trophy.



He becomes Alex Revell’s fourth new addition to the squad this summer, after Jake Taylor, Arthur Read, and James Daly were signed to an already ambitious and exciting squad ahead of the new campaign.



The highly-rated youngster has represented England at the Under-20 level, however, he is still eligible to represent the Black Stars of Ghana in the future.