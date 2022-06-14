'I am back to Thomas again' - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has clarified that his name still remains Thomas despite claiming recently in an interview that he has converted to Islam due to his girlfriend.



He also added in a chat with TV personality and friend Nana Aba Anamoah that he is now called Yakubu which is his Islamic name.



While on holiday in Ghana, he revealed in a recorded chat that he converted to Islam due to his relationship with his Moroccan girlfriend.



“I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it’s no problem. I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day, it’s the same thing. I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu,” Partey said in the interview.



Reports went rife after that conversation on adopting the name Yakubu.



The Ghana deputy captain has reacted to those reports in a post.



“He tweeted, “Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again”.





