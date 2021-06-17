I am amazed by Fatawu Issahaku's talent - Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has lauded youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's talent, describing him as a player for the future.



The U-20 Africa Championship winner was invited to the Black Stars for the double friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast this month.



Ghana lost to Morocco in Rabat before sharing spoils with Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Despite failing to give him a chance in the matches played, Akonnor speaking after the game said he is already impressed with the talent of the 17-year-old.



According to him, Issahaku is a player for the future.



“I am amazed by Issahaku’s talent and I was hoping he comes on in the last 10 minutes against Ivory Coast but from the way the game was going, I couldn’t.



“I have had a chat with him and he is already happy to part of the Black Stars.



“He has a great future and he is the hope for the future and I wish him the best of luck,” he added.



Issahaku has allegedly been loaned to the Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon from the Premier League side, Liverpool.



Issahaku signed a 5-year deal for English giants Liverpool FC from the local side, Steadfast FC for a fee rumoured to be around £1.5m.