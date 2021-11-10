'I am ahead of Prosper Narteh in terms of football' - Gold Stars coach Michael Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei, has said he is above Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum Narteh with regards to football.



The Miners trainer believes although they both might be on the same level in coaching, his playing history puts him ahead.



Michael Osei featured for Kotoko as a player, while Prosper Narteh is best known for his work as a manager.



"I think maybe Prosper Ogum Narteh and I are almost at the same level in coaching. He is a good coach, just like myself. He has done well for Kotoko so far, and you can see I'm also doing my bit with Gold Stars who are only playing in the league for the first time," Osei told Zylofon FM.



"However, in terms of football, I think I was, or I'm ahead of him. I was a good footballer, and everyone who watched me can attest to that fact," he added.



Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko will go head to head on Friday in the Ghana Premier League matchday three.



