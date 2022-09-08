I always supported Ghana even though I was playing for Ireland - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has opened up about how he always wanted Ghana to win their matches despite being a player for the Irish national team.



Born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother who lived in London, in the United Kingdom, Hughton ended up naturalizing to play for Ireland.



Despite representing the Irish football team, Hughton disclosed that he was always aware of his Ghanaian roots and never missed any big game for the Black Stars.



According to him, he always wanted Ghana to win matches because that was the only way for football to develop in the country.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 as monitored by GhanaWeb, the coach said, “I have always had that connection. My background is very different. My father comes from Accra, and my mother is Irish. I played for Ireland for ten years and in some big games; of course, I was born and brought up in London but I have always been conscious of my background.



“So whenever Ghana played in the big games, I was there supporting in my mind absolutely that the team would do well because I knew that when they do well it will be good for development and football in the country,” he added.



Since retiring as a footballer, Chris Hughton became a coach and has worked in the English Premier League managing some of the top-flight clubs.





