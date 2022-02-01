I always apply for Black Stars job but gets overlooked - Abdul Razak cries out

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Ghana Football great, Abdul Razak has expressed concern over not being handed the Black Stars job despite applying on multiple occasions.



The Asante Kotoko legend said this is his time to become the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.



While speaking to Happy FM, Razak 'Golden Boy' revealed that an unnamed person chanced upon his 'rich' CV at the FA but the person told him to forget about landing the job.



"This is not the time for me. I always put in my application whenever there's a vacancy but I have always been ignored”, he told Happy FM.



"Someone told me, I have seen your C.V and it's good compared to the other applicants. In coaching wise, playing-wise, I swear, you are ahead of all of them but coach, they won't give it to you", Razak revealed



The African Cup of Nations winner said he answered the person by sacking he is aware of not getting the job.



"So I answered the person and said I know but if I don't send it they'll one day tell me that I didn't apply yet they're all liars."



Reports claim the Ghana FA has their eyes fixed on Otto Addo, who served as assistant manager under outgone coach Milovan Rajevac.



Meanwhile, the government has thrown its weight behind former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton to become the next Black Stars coach.