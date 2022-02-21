I advice young players but it’s up to them to take or leave it - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he always offers advice to young players when the opportunity avails itself.



The former Sunderland player noted that as a senior player he tries very much to guide young players anytime he gets the opportunity but it is their decision to either accept or reject.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Gyan explained that most of the upcoming players look up to players like him and would always chip in a pearl of wisdom when he meets them.



"Definitely, anytime we see them we try to give our advice,” Ghana’s all-time top scorer said.



He added, “it's up to them too, whether they take it or not. There are a lot of people who look up to me, there are a lot of young ones coming out, seeing me on the screens. So anytime anyone needs my advice, I am around.”



Gyan last made an appearance for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



His last club stint was with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



Having scored 51 goals for the Black Stars, the player also known as Baby Jet is also Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.