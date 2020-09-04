Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I abandoned coaching because of poor officiating and lack of respect - Prof. Mintah

Sports psychologist, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah

Former Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah has opened up about his decision to abandon coaching, claiming that several factors including poor officiating and lack of respect forced him to quit.



Mintah, a former Black Stars psychologist, has not been managing any team since he parted ways with Ebusua Dwarfs in 2014.



At the time, Mintah was one of the highly-rated coaches in Ghana.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio's Sports Isaac Werlanyo Wallace, the University of Cape Coast lecturer underscored the need for stakeholders to find ways to address the challenges so he can make a return to coaching.



He said: ”Several factors forced me out. The respect is not there; when you are doing the right thing, the recognition is not there.



Those are some of the issues that made me leave. Those times, officiating was very poor. You prepare your team very well and then you are just booted out by seconds."



"If all those things change and we put in measures to address them, people will see me back. I can’t wait to come back,” he added.



Prof Mintah applied for the vacant Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director job and is confident of being appointed.

